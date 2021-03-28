Menu

Tarik Skubal strikes out 3, Nomar Mazara homers, Tigers tie Blue Jays

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 16:58:56-04

(WXYZ) -- Tarik Skubal threw three strikeouts in five innings of work, Nomar Mazara hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers tied the Toronto Blue Jays 4-4 in a spring training game Sunday.

"I liked what I did out there today," Skubal said. "Felt like I did a better job competing in the strike zone with everything. Just felt like I did a better job attacking guys after the first inning, so I'll take it."

Mazara's home run was his first of the spring.

"He's clearly got some power," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. "He's hit 20-plus homers every season outside of the pandemic season, but for us to have a complete offense, that power threat's going to be really needed."

UP NEXT: Detroit visits the New York Yankees Monday in Tampa.

