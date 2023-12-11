Tarris Reed Jr.'s 19 points leads Michigan's hot 2nd half, Wolverines top Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tarris Reed Jr. scored a career-high 19 points and Michigan got hot from the floor in the second half, pulling away from Iowa to earn a 90-80 Big Ten Conference victory on Sunday.

Michigan (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) led by two points at the break, 35-33 and opened the second half with a 15-5 run to take a 50-38 lead. The Wolverines shot 17 of 30 (56.7%) after intermission to snap a three-game losing streak and earn their first conference victory.

Nimari Burnett hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Olivier Nkamhoua followed with a 3 and a dunk to spark the run to open the second half. Terrance Williams II hit from distance and Nkamhoua hit a jumper with 3:44 left to push the Michigan lead to 20, at 80-60.

Reed hit 7 of 10 shots to reach double-digit scoring for just the second time in his career. Burnett finished with 14 points and four assists. Williams had 13 points and five rebounds, Nkamhoua had 12 points and 10 boards, Dug McDaniel had 11 points and seven assists and Will Tschetter 10 points and six rebounds off the bench. Michigan was 29 of 60 from the field for the game (48.3%), including 9 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Ben Krikke led the Hawkeyes (5-5, 0-2) with 24 points. Tony Perkins had 19 points and Patrick McCaffery and Payton Sandfort each added 10.

Michigan came into the game on a three-game losing streak, falling to Texas Tech and Oregon before losing its Big Ten opener to Indiana. Iowa came in after falling to No. 4 Purdue in its conference opener and dropping a 90-65 decision to Iowa State.

Michigan returns home to take on Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Iowa plays host to Florida A&M on Saturday.

