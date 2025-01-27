Taylor Decker named to first Pro Bowl, replacing teammate Penei Sewell

DETROIT (WYXZ) — Veteran Lions tackle Taylor Decker has been added to the Pro Bowl roster for the first time in his career.

The team announced Monday that Decker is replacing Sewell, who is unable to participate in the Pro Bowl Games due to an undisclosed injury.

Decker is the longest-tenured player on the Lions, starting at Left Tackle in 126 games since being drafted in 2016. He joins six other Lions participating in the Pro Bowl, including:



QB Jared Goff

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

C Frank Ragnow

S Brian Branch

P Jack Fox

The Pro Bowl Games will happen on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Orlando, and will be broadcast right here on Channel 7 at 3 p.m. EST. The Skills Showdown will happen three days before that (Thursday, Jan. 30) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.



WATCH OUR INTERVIEW: Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow proud to help Lions turnaround, play through injuries (filmed before postseason).