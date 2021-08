(WXYZ) — Heading to Williamsport! Taylor North will represent Michigan in the Little League World Series. The boys beat Hinsdale (Illinois) 10-0 on Thursday night.

The teams went head to head in Whitestown, Indiana for the Great Lakes regional.

Taylor North will now play in the regional final on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. The team that wins Saturday will become a top seed in Great Lakes, and face Florida at 3 p.m. on Aug 20.