Taylor North Little League World Series champs visit Tigers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The major leaguers are celebrating baseball's little league champs tonight. On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers welcomed Taylor North to Comerica Park to honor the kids on their big series win.

The collection of 12-year-olds were able to meet their heroes out on the field.

"It just feels great knowing that everyone was supporting us back home," said Gavin Ulin with Taylor North little league team.

It's the first time since 1959 that Michigan has brought home the Little League World Series title.