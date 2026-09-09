Team Canada & Team USA women's hockey to face off in Windsor this October

(WXYZ) — Two of the best women's hockey programs in the world will face off for a friendly match in just across the border in Windsor this fall.

Team Canada, which won the Silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, will take on Gold medal-winning Team USA at the WFCU Centre in Windsor on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

USA beat Canada in the Gold Medal game this winter at the Olympics, and this will be their first rematch ahead of the IIHF Women's World Championship, set for Denmark from Nov. 6-16.

A second game in the United States will be played, with details coming in the next few days, Hockey Canada officials said.

“We are thrilled to bring together two of the top countries in women’s hockey, who will showcase their incredible talent and passion in Windsor,” said D’Arcy Hutcheson, director of events with Hockey Canada. “Windsor has played host to a number of Hockey Canada events and continues to deliver an excellent experience for staff, players and fans who will be cheering on Team Canada as it prepares for the IIHF Women’s World Championship.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 10 and start at $68.