Teammates excited for Miguel Cabrera as he closes in on 3,000th hit

Miguel Cabrera Milestone Signs White Sox Tigers Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
The Miguel Cabrera count down to 3000 hits advances after Cabrera's single during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 20:43:52-04

(WXYZ) — As Miguel Cabrera closes in on the 3,000 career hits milestone, his Detroit Tigers teammates know they're witnessing something special.

"It's pretty incredible," Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows said. "To be able to be a part of it and see how he goes about his business every day, he's been doing this a long time, and for him to be that close to the milestone is pretty incredible."

"He's getting closer, so I'm looking forward to whenever 3,000 comes," said Tigers pitcher Casey Mize.

Cabrera insists he isn't putting any added pressure on himself.

"I try to go out there and play my best baseball," said Cabrera. "I know there's a lot of eyes on me, but at the same time, I'm in a good position right now, so I'm happy to be here and hopefully we can win more games. I think that's more important."

Cabrera enters the start of Detroit's six-game homestand Tuesday with 2,995 career hits.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

