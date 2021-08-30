Teams, players react to Taylor North's Little League World Series championship

(WXYZ) -- Teams and players from around Michigan reacted Sunday to Taylor North winning the Little League World Series championship.
The first Michigan @LittleLeague World Series Champions since 1959.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 29, 2021
Congrats Taylor North! pic.twitter.com/lBZFv4Vu6m
Congrats Taylor North 🙌— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 29, 2021
2021 LLWS Champions 🏆 https://t.co/IxE3Qrxc1K
Michigan head coach Erik Bakich is on the road & FIRED UP for Taylor North Little League, the 2021 @LittleLeague champions! #MICHIGAN 〽️ #LLWS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hVtdcq3usL— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) August 29, 2021
Congrats Taylor North Little League and way to represent the Mitten State!! #LLWS— Michigan State Baseball (@statebaseball) August 29, 2021
⚾️#GoGreen https://t.co/BKXlDQCroI
Congrats @RThorning and Taylor North for winning the LLWS!!— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) August 30, 2021
Congratulations Taylor North!— Comerica Park (@ComericaPark) August 29, 2021
Next stop on the victory tour: Comerica Park? pic.twitter.com/tf9pI4Apyh