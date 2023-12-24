'Tears of joy!' Detroit Lions fans celebrate after team clinches division

(WXYZ) — Being a Detroit Lions fan hasn't been easy over the past few decades, but this season is different. The Lions clinched the NFC North for the first time ever on Sunday.

Detroit beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 and clinched their first division title in 30 years, and the Lions have just two games left.

Fans took to our social media to share their excitement after the team won.

Here are some comments.

Kelly Lynn Borelli: "I’m pretty sure I cried tears of joy and my 3 year old thought something was wrong. Woohoo!!! Lions and the city of Detroit and their fans deserved this <3"

Jo Dawn: "Yay! Awesome Detroit Lions!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Kitty Garcia: "Merry Christmas Lions Thank you !!!!

Jasmine KL Watson: "One Pride. So happy For us fans, for the team. Thank God for Dan"

Sej Ozmagic: "Let’s do it Detroit stay lit!"

Some other fans said:

