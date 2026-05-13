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Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández could play against Detroit City FC next month

El Paso Fernandez Soccer
Etienne Laurent/AP
FILE - Mexican actor Cristo Fernandez attends a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match between Mexico and Panama on March 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)
El Paso Fernandez Soccer
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(WXYZ) — Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas on the hit show, has signed a contract with the El Paso Locomotive in the USL Championship.

The team announced the signing on Wednesday. The Locomotive play in the same league as Detroit City FC.

That means there's a chance to see the star on the pitch in Hamtramck this year and in future seasons if Fernández stays with the club. However, El Paso is in a different conference, so Le Rouge won't play them as often.

Currently, El Paso is set to face Detroit City FC on Wednesday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium. It's the only match scheduled between the two teams. Tickets are on sale for the game now.