Ted Simmons pays tribute to Al Kaline, Tigers heroes in Hall of Fame speech
Ted Simmons pays tribute to Al Kaline in Hall of Fame speech, Derek Jeter admits nerves | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 6:43 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 18:43:02-04
Ted Simmons paid tribute to Al Kaline and his Tigers hereos in his Hall of Fame speech
WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO ABOVE
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.