Teen in remission gets wish granted to go to Lions game, meet Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions put on a show Monday night, and for one 18-year-old fan named Ryan, the night was especially meaningful.

After battling cancer, he finally hit remission and through Rainbow Connection, he had his wish granted to attend his first Lions game and meet his favorite player – Aidan Hutchinson.

Ryan has had a long, hard road to this point, and he's aiming to get back to football himself.

Hutchinson granted his first wish, and the meet-and-greet came with a bonus for Ryan, as actor Taylor Lautner was hanging out with the Hutchinsons.

Ryan has been a Lions fan since he was 3 years old.