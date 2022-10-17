Watch Now
Tennessee fined $100K by SEC for fans storming field after Alabama game

Wade Payne/AP
Fans tear down a goal post after an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 17, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football fans had a great weekend.

On Saturday, the No. 6 Vols upset No. 3 Alabama with a last-second 40-yard field goal.

The 52-49 Tennessee win also snapped a 15-game losing streak against Alabama.

After the upset, thousands of fans decked out in orange rushed onto the field to celebrate the win. The Associated Press reported that fans then took down a goalpost and chucked it into the Tennessee River.

Following the game, the Southeastern Conference fined the university $100,000 for violating the league’s access to competition area policy, the Associated Press reported.

This marks the second time the school was fined for violating that policy. According to the news outlet, the first time happened in 2006 after a basketball game against Florida.

Now, the university is turning to fans to help pay to replace the goalposts.

As of Monday morning, more than $77,000 had been raised.

Tennessee is on a hot streak, having defeated four ranked opponents this season: Pitt, Florida, LSU, and now Alabama.

The win helped the team catapult to No. 3, whereas Alabama fell to No. 6.

