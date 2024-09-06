Terrion Arnold is ready for his NFL debut under the primetime lights

The Lions are two days out from opening up the season at Ford Field in prime time national television, against who else, than Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Dan Campbell says the atmosphere in Detroit is a result of winning games. He knows the way it works: show your fans that you’re taking the right steps toward success and they’ll bring the noise.

“I’ve said it before, they’re going to do their part, they’re going to do their part. As long as we handle our business, it’ll be a – this place for us, this city, that stadium, it will be home field advantage and not every team can say that in this League at their own place.”

Someone that fans are excited to see underneath the bright lights at Ford Field, is the 2024 first round draft pick Terrion Arnold. He is set to make his NFL debut at cornerback. He says he is ready for all that brings, especially with his experience playing at Alabama.

“I know Arnold’s excited, first one. He’s ready to go. He does not lack confidence, OK?” Dan Campbell explained with a laugh.

That confidence that the rookie carries is a theme for the young corner. Just ask Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator, who is probably a little bit tired of going against him in practice.

“Yeah, he’s sticky. He’s sticky as all get out, so he’s given us some issues there during training camp, one-on-ones, and we’ve tried to pick on him a little bit and it hasn’t been super successful, so I’m encouraged to see where he’s at. He certainly lets you know he’s out there, in more ways than one,” said Johnson.

All that talk aside, Arnold’s defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said he also thinks he thinks Arnold has the intangibles on top of the physical ability, to be a great corner in this league right away.

“My expectations for him is to be a damn good player in this defense because it fits who he is,” said Aaron Glenn.

Terrion Arnold explained that in his NFL debut, he is going to focus on staying on his toes and staying alert. He knows how some quarterbacks tend to prey on rookie cornerbacks to try to take advantage of them. He doesn’t plan on allowing Matthew Stafford to do that at Ford Field.

“I’m excited about the guys that we have. I’m excited about our linebackers, I’m excited about our front. I expect us to be a damn good defense, and the guys expect that too,” said Arnold.