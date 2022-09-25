Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — New court documents show retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre texted the Mississippi governor in 2019 to ask about getting money from the state's welfare agency to build an indoor practice facility for the University of Southern Mississippi's football team.

The governor at the time, Republican Phil Bryant, texted back to tell Favre that federal money for children and low-income adults is "tightly controlled" and "improper use could result in violation of Federal Law."

This happened two years after the director of the state Department of Human Services committed welfare money to a volleyball arena that was Favre's pet project.

Court documents were filed Friday by attorneys for the former governor.