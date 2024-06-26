The 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings team now has 10 Hockey hall of famers

The 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings team added another Hockey Hall of Famer on Tuesday when Pavel Datsyuk was named to the HOF.

That team finished with a 51-17-10-4 record, totaling 116 points. They beat the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and then the Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup.

In all, that team had 10 future Hockey Hall of Famers on the team, as well as Scotty Bowman as the coach. Bowman was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.

The players who are in the hall of fame from the 2001-02 team are:



Igor Larionov - Class of 2008

Brett Hull - Class of 2009

Luc Robitaille - Class of 2009

Steve Yzerman - Class of 2009

Chris Chelios - Class of 2013

Brendan Shanahan - Class of 2013

Dominik Hasek - Class of 2014

Sergei Fedorov - Class of 2015

Nicklas Lidstrom - Class of 2015

Pavel Datsyuk - Class of 2024

Shanahan led the team in points at the end of the season, racking up 75 points with 37 goals and 38 assists. Fedorov was just behind him with 68 points, followed by Hull with 63 points, Lidstrom with 59 and Robitaille with 50.

In the playoffs, Yzerman had 23 points – six goals and 17 assists – followed by Shanahan and Fedorov with 19 points each.

This season was also Datsyuk's rookie year with the Red Wings. he had 35 points that season – 11 goals and 24 assists – and added three goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Two former Detroit Red Wings stars are still waiting to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame – Henrik Zetterberg and Chris Osgood.

Osgood became eligible in 2014 and Zetterberg just became eligible this year.