The 25 best golf courses in Michigan, according to GOLF.com

The Kingsley Club
Max White – WXYZ
The view from the first tee at Kingsley Club, the third-ranked golf course in Michigan according to GOLF.com. Kingsley also came in at No. 90 on the best courses in the United States.
Posted at 3:13 PM, Dec 27, 2022
(WXYZ) — While we're deep in the heart of winter, golfers throughout Michigan never stop thinking about the game and the great golf courses throughout the state.

Over the weekend, GOLF.com released its list of the 25 best golf courses in Michigan for 2022 and 2023.

The website and magazine compiled the least through their 100+ expert panelists to help identify the courses.

Three of the courses – the top three – are also on Golf.com's list of the top 100 courses in the United States. Oakland Hills (South Course) comes in at No. 19 in the U.S., Crystal Downs at No. 20 and The Kingsley Club at No. 90 in the country.

Of the top 25, seven are public courses and are identified by a (P) after the rankings

Below are the top 25 golf courses in Michigan, according to Golf.com.

  1. Oakland Hills (South Course) – Bloomfield Hills
  2. Crystal Downs – Frankfort
  3. Kingsley Club – Kingsley
  4. The Loop Red/Black – Roscommon (P)
  5. Franklin Hills Country Club – Franklin
  6. Bloomfield Hills Country Club – Bloomfield Hills
  7. Meadowbrook Country Club – Northville
  8. Orchard Lake Country Club – Orchard Lake
  9. Belvedere – Charlevoix (P)
  10. Arcadia Bluffs (South) – Arcadia (P)
  11. Country Club of Detroit – Grosse Pointe Farms
  12. Forest Dunes – Roscommon (P)
  13. The Dunes Club – New Buffalo
  14. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs) – Arcadia (P)
  15. Indianwood Country Club (Old Course) – Lake Orion
  16. Greywalls – Marquette (P)
  17. Detroit Golf Club (North) – Detroit
  18. Lost Dunes Golf Club – Bridgman
  19. Point O'Woods – Benton Harbor
  20. Barton Hills – Ann Arbor
  21. Oakland Hills (North) – Bloomfield Hills
  22. Detroit Golf Club (South) – Detroit
  23. Stoatin Brae – Augusta (P)
  24. Bay Harbor – Petoskey (P)
  25. Wuskowhan Players Club – West Olive
