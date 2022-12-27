The 25 best golf courses in Michigan, according to GOLF.com

(WXYZ) — While we're deep in the heart of winter, golfers throughout Michigan never stop thinking about the game and the great golf courses throughout the state.

Over the weekend, GOLF.com released its list of the 25 best golf courses in Michigan for 2022 and 2023.

The website and magazine compiled the least through their 100+ expert panelists to help identify the courses.

Three of the courses – the top three – are also on Golf.com's list of the top 100 courses in the United States. Oakland Hills (South Course) comes in at No. 19 in the U.S., Crystal Downs at No. 20 and The Kingsley Club at No. 90 in the country.

Of the top 25, seven are public courses and are identified by a (P) after the rankings

Below are the top 25 golf courses in Michigan, according to Golf.com.