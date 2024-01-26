The Detroit Lions are America's team, and this map proves it

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears most of America is rooting for Detroit.

According to a map released by BetOnline.ag, dozens of states are rooting for Detroit.

In all, there are 37 states rooting for the Lions, according to BetOnline. They used geotagged X data and fan hashtags before the conference championship.

Here's the breakdown, according to BetOnline.

