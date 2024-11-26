The Detroit Lions could clinch a playoff spot this weekend; here's how

The Detroit Lions could clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but a lot of things have to happen.
Detroit plays on Thanksgiving but couldn't actually clinch a spot until the weekend.
The Lions are 10-1 and faces NFC North rival Chicago Bears at home at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for the Lions this weekend.
- DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie
- DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie
- DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
- DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss + ATL tie
- DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
- DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss + ATL tie
