The Detroit Lions could clinch a playoff spot this weekend; here's how

The 2024 Detroit Lions are celebrating success and breaking records as they move through the season with a feeling that they can beat anyone
The Detroit Lions could clinch a playoff berth this weekend, but a lot of things have to happen.

Detroit plays on Thanksgiving but couldn't actually clinch a spot until the weekend.

The Lions are 10-1 and faces NFC North rival Chicago Bears at home at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for the Lions this weekend.

  1. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie
  2. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + TB loss or tie
  3. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
  4. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss or tie + SEA loss + WAS loss + ATL tie
  5. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss or tie + ATL loss
  6. DET win + SF loss or tie + ARI loss + SEA tie + WAS loss + ATL tie

