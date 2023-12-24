The Detroit Lions haven’t won a playoff game in 32 years; here’s their postseason history

The Detroit Lions are officially in the playoffs! Detroit clinched the NFC North for the first-time ever and their first division title since 1993.

It’s also the Lions’ first playoff appearance since 2016. However, it’s been a long time since Detroit last won a playoff game.

You have to go all the way back to 1991 season when they beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 5, 1992.

Since then, the Lions have had eight straight playoff losses, starting with the NFC championship in 1991 to the Washington Redskins.

Detroit has a 7-13 record in the playoffs, but the Lions are 0-9 in the Wild Card, 3-2 in the division, 0-1 in the conference championship, but they are 4-1 in the championship – all are before 1966.

Below is the Lions’ playoff history, according to Pro Football Reference