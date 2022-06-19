The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

DENVER (AP) — In between delivering checks on the ice, Jack Johnson hit the books just as hard.

The 35-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman earned his general studies degree this spring from the University of Michigan. Just part of a rewarding stretch for Johnson, who after five teams and more than 1,000 NHL games finally reached the Stanley Cup Final.

“Let’s see, that (degree) takes me 18 years?” Johnson cracked Saturday before Game 2 against Tampa Bay. “Most people are at least a doctor at that point.”

His graduation fulfilled a promise not only to himself but one he made to Red Berenson, his coach at Michigan for two seasons (2005-07).

“I called him as soon as I (finished my degree),” said Johnson, who attended training camp with Colorado on a professional tryout before signing a one-year deal with the team Oct. 10. “(Finishing) was just a big thing for myself.

“As a kid I grew up dreaming of playing college hockey at Michigan. I wanted to graduate from there — No. 1-ranked public school in the country. So it meant a lot to me.”

Johnson said he chipped away at his degree over the years by taking classes online in the spring when his team didn’t make the postseason.

His hardest class?

“Statistics,” Johnson said. “Hands down.”

Here’s one stat he may be fond of: He has 24 hits over eight games in Colorado’s postseason run. That includes a big blow on Lightning forward Brandon Hagel early in Game 1. Johnson was inserted into the lineup in Game 4 of the St. Louis series.

“It’s incredibly special,” Johnson said of making the final. “You never know if you’re going to get an opportunity to play for it. We’ve worked so hard this year to get to this point where we now have an opportunity.”

In March, Johnson appeared in his 1,000th NHL game to become the 21st U.S.-born blueliner to reach that mark.