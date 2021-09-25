The 'Lasso Way' at Michigan: Jim Harbaugh loves Jason Sudeikis-led 'Ted Lasso'

The 'Lasso Way' is alive at Schembechler Hall.

Jim Harbaugh is a fan of the hit AppleTV+ comedy, 'Ted Lasso,' telling WXYZ's Brad Galli this week it's his favorite show on TV.

"It’s absolutely the best show on TV,” he said. “It’s right up there with — I’d put it up there with 'The Rockford Files.' It’s that good. It’s the best show."

'Ted Lasso' cleaned up awards for its debut season, recently racking up win after win at the Emmys.

Harbaugh said he watches the show two to three times at a time. He also told Galli he and Jason Sudeikis have become friends.

“It’s just so true, it’s just so real. Some of the lines, the darts scene? Come on! There’s probably 50 more. Not as good as that!”

