The latest: Lions continue to make moves and turn heads ahead of NFL draft

After an already active start to free agency, the Lions proved they weren't done just yet after re-signing a few players, bringing back a team favorite, and landing another defensive free agent.

Lions sign unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The former Eagles DB was looked at as one of the top remaining defensive free agents on the market. He has familiarity with Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn from his three seasons with the Saints where he was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida. While the team didn’t officially disclose details, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the deal is for one year worth $8 million with $6.5 million guaranteed. Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead in interceptions last season and ended his career with Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. In 2022 with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games with 67 tackles, eight pass defenses, six interceptions, five tackles for loss, and 1 sack. His six interceptions is tied for the NFL lead, despite playing only 12 games of the season.

Lions sign unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow. The Lions are bringing back someone that was highly regarded in the locker room in the previous regime after spending the last three seasons with the Broncos. Glasgow spent the first four seasons of his career (2016-2019) with Detroit. He was drafted by Detroit after playing at Michigan in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley. The contract terms weren't officially disclosed by the team, but Badgley returns for his second season with the Lions after going 24-of-28 on FGs last season, and going a perfect 33-of-33 on extra points. He entered the NFL in 2018 with the Colts.

Lions re-sign S C.J. Moore. His contract will be extended through the 2024 season, with no additional contract terms disclosed. Moore played in 11 games in 2022 and his stats are highlighted with 7 special teams tackles and 5 defensive tackles. He starts his fifth season in Detroit after originally joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in 2019.

Lions renegotiate contract of EDGE Romeo Okwara. Ahead of the draft and during an active free agency, Romeo Okwara and the Lions have agreed to a reworked contract that reduces his cap hit for 2023 from $14.5 million to $5.647 million, according to ESPN's Field Yates. It was uncertain if the Lions could keep Okwara, but with this renegotiation Detroit both saves money and gets to keep Okwara as part of their bolstered defense.

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LS Jake McQuaide. The Lions added a LS to their list of free agency signings with Jake McQuaide who most recently completed a two-year stretch with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in just four games last season, but all 17 games in 2021. Prior to Dallas, he spent ten seasons of his career with the Rams after a college career at Ohio State.


