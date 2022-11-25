The rivalry continues: Michigan, Ohio governors place wagers day before The Game

LANSING, Mich. — The rivalry continues!

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine have locked in their wagers as University of Michigan (U of M) and Ohio State University (OSU) face off in “The Game” on Saturday.

"In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” says Governor Whitmer. “However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors. That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Governor DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

We’re told Governor Whitmer is offering a pie from Buddy’s Pizza, a case of Vernor’s and a tasty treat from Good Cakes and Bakes to Governor DeWine if the Buckeyes win.

Meanwhile, Governor DeWine will treat Governor Whitmer to Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s, jumbo cream puffs from Sausage Haus and Stewart’s Root Beer if the Wolverines claim victory, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths on the line, the eyes of American sports fans will be on Columbus, Ohio and Ohio Stadium tomorrow,” says Governor DeWine. “I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and I am willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”

You’re on! I have no doubt @UMichFootball will pull off the W, but just in case I’ll offer our famous @buddyspizza, @GoodCakes313, and @VernorsSoda to help wash down the loss. #GoBlue! https://t.co/2p2ykTSsLH — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 25, 2022

The Game is scheduled to kick off Saturday, Nov. 26 at noon.

U of M defeated OSU last year 42-27.

