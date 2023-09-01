Watch Now
The Rocket Mortgage Classic was one of the most talked-about tournaments of the year

Rickie Fowler had a smile on his face and took a massive sigh of relief after hitting a putt on the 18th hole in a playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler, who previously was in the right rough after hitting his drive right hit a great second shot to have a chance at the win. Colin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin both made pars to finish in a tie for second.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Sep 01, 2023
Zoomph, which provides partnership analytics for brands and sports, released a list of the top 10 PGA Tour tournaments ranked by social media engagements.

According to the the organization, the Rocket Mortgage Classic was the fourth-ranked tournament on the tour with a total of more than 5 million engagements and 154 million impressions.

Rickie Fowler after Rocket Mortgage Classic win: 'I was relieved and excited'

Rickie Fowler, one of the fan favorites on the tour, won the tournament after an 18th-hole playoff against Colin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin. It was his first win since 2019 and social media blew up shortly after with congratulations around the world to Fowler.

According to Zoomph, the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked behind only The Masters, the Genesis Invitation and The Players Championship.

It beat other major tournaments including the WM Phoenix Open, The Open Championship and the U.S. Open.

