The Rocket Mortgage Classic was one of the most talked-about tournaments of the year

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was one of the most talked about tournaments on this year's PGA Tour schedule, according to new data.

Zoomph, which provides partnership analytics for brands and sports, released a list of the top 10 PGA Tour tournaments ranked by social media engagements.

According to the the organization, the Rocket Mortgage Classic was the fourth-ranked tournament on the tour with a total of more than 5 million engagements and 154 million impressions.

Rickie Fowler, one of the fan favorites on the tour, won the tournament after an 18th-hole playoff against Colin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin. It was his first win since 2019 and social media blew up shortly after with congratulations around the world to Fowler.

According to Zoomph, the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked behind only The Masters, the Genesis Invitation and The Players Championship.

It beat other major tournaments including the WM Phoenix Open, The Open Championship and the U.S. Open.