The Spot Detroit – Detroit 20 will be the official broadcast partner of PWHL Detroit during its inaugural season, bringing the team's games to free, over-the-air television in Detroit.

The partnership is part of a larger partnership between the PWHL and Scripps Sports, which is part of The Spot – Detroit 20's parent company, E.W.Scripps. The Spot – Detroit 20 is also the broadcast partner of the Detroit Pistons.

See full coverage of the PWHL Detroit team here

"The Spot – Detroit 20 is proud to be an official broadcast partner of the PWHL Detroit team during its inaugural season," Scripps Regional Vice President and Vice President/General Manager of WXYZ and WMYD said in a statement. "We're so excited to showcase women's sports with free, over-the-air games, alongside our partnership with the Detroit Pistons for the 2026-27 season."

Under the partnership between Scripps Sports and the PWHL, Scripps Sports will produce and televise a featured Saturday “Game of the Week” that will air exclusively in the U.S. on ION.

ION will also return as the exclusive home of the league's Walter Cup Finals.

“A season-long national television presence in the U.S. is something we’ve been working toward and represents a significant step in our continued growth as a league,” said PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Amy Scheer. “Scripps continues to be a committed partner in shining a spotlight on women’s sports, and for the first time, our American fans will have the opportunity to follow the league on national television throughout an entire season, making the PWHL more accessible than ever before."

“Women’s sports is a cornerstone of our mission to create meaningful connections between communities and the sports and teams they love,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “This partnership further demonstrates ION as the premier destination for women’s sports, where athletes can showcase their talents on the biggest stage and fans can discover their next favorite team.”

Watch below: Manon Rhéaume, GM of Detroit's PWHL team, talks with us at awards ceremony

Manon Rhéaume, GM of Detroit's PWHL team, talks with us at awards ceremony

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