These are the 20 best public golf courses in Michigan in 2023

Golfweek released its list of the best public golf courses in each state on Wednesday, and the 20 golf courses listed for Michigan are also among the best in the country.

Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play list was judged by a nationwide network of raters, who evaluate the courses and rate them based on 10 criteria.

All of the courses listed have public play in some fashion, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.



Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs Course) in Arcadia Marquette GC (Greywalls) in Marquette Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes course) in Roscommon Arcadia Bluffs (South Course) in Arcadia Belvedere in Charlevois Boyne Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) in Petoskey Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) in Augusta Eagle Eye in Bath Twp. Pilgrim's Run in Pierson (T10) Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass) in Harris Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor American Dunes in Grand Haven University of Michigan GC in Ann Arbor Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus Boyne Highlands (Arthur Hills) in Harbor Springs Treetops (Signature) in Gaylord Diamond Springs in Hamilton Sage Run in Bark River Pine Mountain Resort (Timber Stone) in Iron Mountain

The list includes changes from last year, with the Arcadia Bluffs South Course moving into the top 5, and Belvedere moving from 8th to 6th.

The UM course moved from 12th to 14th, and Orchards in Washington Township dropped off the list. It was 17th last year.