These are the 20 best public golf courses in Michigan in 2023

Golfweek released its list of the best public golf courses in each state on Wednesday, and the 20 golf courses listed for Michigan are also among the best in the country.
Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play list was judged by a nationwide network of raters, who evaluate the courses and rate them based on 10 criteria.
All of the courses listed have public play in some fashion, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.
- Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs Course) in Arcadia
- Marquette GC (Greywalls) in Marquette
- Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon
- Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes course) in Roscommon
- Arcadia Bluffs (South Course) in Arcadia
- Belvedere in Charlevois
- Boyne Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) in Petoskey
- Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) in Augusta
- Eagle Eye in Bath Twp.
- Pilgrim's Run in Pierson
- (T10) Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass) in Harris
- Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor
- American Dunes in Grand Haven
- University of Michigan GC in Ann Arbor
- Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus
- Boyne Highlands (Arthur Hills) in Harbor Springs
- Treetops (Signature) in Gaylord
- Diamond Springs in Hamilton
- Sage Run in Bark River
- Pine Mountain Resort (Timber Stone) in Iron Mountain
The list includes changes from last year, with the Arcadia Bluffs South Course moving into the top 5, and Belvedere moving from 8th to 6th.
The UM course moved from 12th to 14th, and Orchards in Washington Township dropped off the list. It was 17th last year.