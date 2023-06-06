Watch Now
These are the 20 best public golf courses in Michigan in 2023

Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 06, 2023
Golfweek released its list of the best public golf courses in each state on Wednesday, and the 20 golf courses listed for Michigan are also among the best in the country.

Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play list was judged by a nationwide network of raters, who evaluate the courses and rate them based on 10 criteria.

All of the courses listed have public play in some fashion, whether through a resort or hotel, or just the daily green fee.

  1. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs Course) in Arcadia
  2. Marquette GC (Greywalls) in Marquette
  3. Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon
  4. Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes course) in Roscommon
  5. Arcadia Bluffs (South Course) in Arcadia
  6. Belvedere in Charlevois
  7. Boyne Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) in Petoskey
  8. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae) in Augusta
  9. Eagle Eye in Bath Twp.
  10. Pilgrim's Run in Pierson
  11. (T10) Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass) in Harris
  12. Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor
  13. American Dunes in Grand Haven
  14. University of Michigan GC in Ann Arbor
  15. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club in Brutus
  16. Boyne Highlands (Arthur Hills) in Harbor Springs
  17. Treetops (Signature) in Gaylord
  18. Diamond Springs in Hamilton
  19. Sage Run in Bark River
  20. Pine Mountain Resort (Timber Stone) in Iron Mountain

The list includes changes from last year, with the Arcadia Bluffs South Course moving into the top 5, and Belvedere moving from 8th to 6th.
The UM course moved from 12th to 14th, and Orchards in Washington Township dropped off the list. It was 17th last year.

