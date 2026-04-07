Tickets for 2026 Rocket Classic go on sale with lower price, more parking options

(WXYZ) — The 2026 Rocket Classic is coming back to Detroit Golf Club, and tickets went on sale to the public on Tuesday.

This year, tournament officials said that tickets dropped to a lower price for 2026, dropping more than 50% for Thursday's first round.

According to organizers, tickets are $31.30 for Thursday, July 30, a nod to Detroit's 313 area code. On Friday, tickets start at $48, and weekend tickets start at $58 each day. Advance ticket pricing will be available through June 16.

Kids 15 and under are also admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult, with up to four kids per adult.

“As we evaluated ways to elevate the fan experience, it became clear that affordability had to lead the way,” Rocket Classic Tournament Director Mark Hollis said in a statement. “Detroit has the best sports fans in the country, and we want as many of them as possible to experience the Rocket Classic and bring the same unmatched energy they deliver to stadiums and arenas across the city. This is just the beginning. We’ll be introducing additional fan-first enhancements in the months ahead.”

This year, the tournament officials have changed public parking from Wayne State University to two locations in Oakland County.

Parking will be located at Oakland Mall in Troy or Lawrence Tech in Southfield, with VIP parking and ADA parking at the University of Detroit-Mercy.