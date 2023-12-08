Tickets on sale Monday for 2024 Detroit Grand Prix

Tickets for the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear go on sale next week.

The race's second year through the streets of Downtown Detroit will take place May 31-June 2, according to officials.

Last year's race brought tens of thousands of fans to Detroit to watch three days of racing.

This year, race organizers said there will be several ticket options available with prices starting at $20 on Friday, $45 on Saturday and $55 on Sunday.

All ticketholders will have access to the Fifth Third Paddock, known as the locker room of motorsports.

“There was a special energy and excitement throughout the city this year as we brought the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear back to the Streets of Downtown Detroit for the first time since the early 90s,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We can’t wait to build off that momentum in 2024 with some great viewing options for our fans. We encourage everyone to get their tickets early while the best seats are still available and, of course, Grand Prix tickets make great gift ideas and stocking stuffers for the holidays.”

There will be reserved seating in one of seven grandstands around the 1.7-mile downtown street circuit, and fans can also purchase general admission tickets to watch from three rooftop decks on top of the Center Garage, Franklin Street Garage and Port Atwater Garage.

Officials also say there are tailgating ticket packages where people can get a special parking pass and four GA tickets overlooking pit lane.

The 2024 race will bring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday, June 1, then the NTT IndyCar Series on Sunday, June 2. Other races include the INDY NXT by Firestone all weekend long.