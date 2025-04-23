Tickets on sale now for 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place this June at Detroit Golf Club

Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 Rocket Classic, the PGA Tour's annual tournament in Detroit. The event takes place at Detroit Golf Club from June 25-29.

This year, tournament officials say fans can purchase daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.

Hear more about the tournament from Bill Emerson, president of Rocket Companies, in the video below

Rocket Companies' Bill Emerson speaks as Rocket Classic tickets go on sale

According to tournament officials, Detroit Community Days will return on Wednesday, June 25, with free admission and parking for residents. Parking will be at the University of Detroit-Mercy on Wednesday and Wayne State University on Thursday-Sunday.

This year, students will also be able to receive a special discount of 31.3% grounds tickets using a valid .edu address. On Saturday, June 28, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school colors.

Military members and first responders can also get complimentary tickets through Folds of Honor and Irreverent Warriors Detroit. They will get complimentary tickets for themselves and one guest, while they last.

The tournament announced a new partnership with Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members. With the partnership, Friday at the tournament will be designated as Folds of Honor Friday, and the Rocket Classic will fund 13 Folds of Honor scholarships.

Officials say they hope to announce some early commitments to the tournament in the coming week.

Ticket options and more information are available at RocketClassic.com.

