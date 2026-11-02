Tickets on sale now for 2027 U.S. Women's Open at Inverness Club in Toledo

Single-day tickets are now on sale for the 2027 U.S. Women's Open at Inverness Club in Toledo, according to the United States Golf Association (USGA).

The USGA said single-day tickets start at just $20, and juniors age 17 and under will get complimentary admission.

On top of regular gallery tickets, there is a gallery flex five-pack, which features five gallery tickets that are good for any one day.

Fans can also purchase tickets to the Trophy Club, which will feature a premium space with a view of golf, food and beverage options for purchase, and more.

Complimentary parking and shuttle services to and from the course will be included with all ticket purchases.

The USGA is also doing a special holiday offer where people purchasing two or more tickets will receive a limited-edition 2027 U.S. Women's Open clear tote bag on orders through Dec. 31.

“Toledo has a rich history of rallying around big moments in golf, and the anticipation is already building for what will surely be a historic and memorable 82nd U.S. Women’s Open,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “Inverness Club provides a phenomenal backdrop, and we look forward to creating a world-class championship for everyone who steps on the grounds next summer to see the best in the game compete at the highest level.”

The tournament takes place June 3-6.

Gallery ticket cost per day are:



$22 on Tuesday

$28 on Wednesday

$50 on Thursday

$61 on Friday

$66 on Saturday

$61 on Sunday

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.