Tiger Woods ruptures achilles during training, undergoes successful surgery

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday that he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon as he was training and practicing at home.

According to Woods, he underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday morning and will now focus on his recovery and rehabilitation.

Woods has recently played in the TGL, the indoor simulator league he started with Rory McIlroy. He was originally going to play in the Genesis Invitation but withdrew after his mother's death.

Last season, he played in all four majors and the Genesis Invitational. His only made-cut was at The Masters.

Woods also underwent back surgery in September 2024 for a nerve impairment in his lower bac.