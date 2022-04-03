Tiger Woods says he's practicing at Augusta Sunday; is a 'game-time decision' for The Masters

(WXYZ) — We might see Tiger Woods at The Masters this year. The five-time Masters Champion tweeted Sunday morning that he is headed to Augusta to continue his preparation and practice.

Woods, 46, has played only one time since suffering a significant leg injury in February 2021.

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the and good luck to all the kids in the @anwagolf @DriveChipPutt" he tweeted.

In November, he tweeted a video of him swinging a golf club, and then in December, he played the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

After the tournament, Woods had said he's not at the level to compete on the PGA Tour, and that, “It’s going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete with these guys and be at a high level.”

Last week, Woods was reportedly walking a course in Florida with his caddie, and then there were reports he went to Augusta to walk the course once again.

The Masters begins Thursday with practice rounds beginning Tuesday.