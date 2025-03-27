Tigers ace Tarik Skubal pens letter to fans: 'We have unfinished business'

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal penned a letter to fans ahead of the season opener on Thursday.

The 2024 American League Cy Young winner said that both he and the City of Detroit are overcoming the odds and that the team believes in the city and the fans.

Skubal is set to start the season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

His letter reads:

"Dear Detroit,

Even though I'm from a small town in Arizona, we have a lot more in common than you might think. As I've learned more about our city, it's clear that Detroit has faced its share of adversity, which has at times put its future in question.

For me...I only had one offer to play Division 1 baseball, some pretty difficult injuries, and other setbacks that made my future feel uncertain. But this city is resilient and this team is resilient. The adversity we face makes the eventual greatness even more rewarding.

From a 0.2% chance of making the postseason to hosting playoff games at Comerica Park. From a ninth-round pick to unanimous Cy Young winner. From a city in crisis to one of the greatest renaissance stories in America. We are all overcoming the odds. You believe in us, and we all believe in you.

Detroit is a sports town and a slept-on city. You don't understand this place or the people in it unless you've been here. The grit and the grind. The hustle and the attitude. The culture and the authenticity. But also, a community where neighbors take care of each other and lift each other up. I felt it more than ever at the end of last season – the way you all showed up and created an electric atmosphere made me feel so proud to be part of this community.

It's a new era of Tigers baseball and we're building something different. A new standard has been set and we're about to clock in like the blue-collar people of this city. So, say what you want about us...about Detroit...we have unfinished business, so...let's run it back."