Tigers-Angels game postponed tonight due to severe weather threat

WXYZ
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jul 26, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels game scheduled for this evening at Comerica Park has been postponed due to the severe weather threat.

The Detroit Tigers organization said the game will be made up in a straight doubleheader on Thursday. The first game will kick off at 1:10 p.m. and the second will follow 40 minutes after the end of game one. They note the only tickets valid for the doubleheader will be the tickets purchased for Thursday's originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game.

Fans with paid tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange their tickets for another regular season game in the next 12 months. Some exclusions apply.

