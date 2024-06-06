Tigers announce new premium seating 'Home Plate Club' coming to Comerica Park in 2025

The Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park are making changes to the ballpark for the 2025 season, adding a new premium seating experience called "Home Plate Club."

According to the team, the Home Plate Club will include upgraded seating behind home plate, between the dugouts.

There will be plush infield seats directly behind home plate or in loge box seats above the games.

The Home Plate Club will include a new space built beneath the stands that will have a private entrance to the seats.

Other inclusions with the club inclue VIP parking, all-inclusive food and beverage, in-seat service and more.

The other change coming next season are new Loge Boxes, located on the lower level between the bases. They will have access to Home Plate Club and all the same benefits, but offer semi-private luxury seating and game-viewing, with a privacy wall partially enclosing the seats.

“The announcement of our Home Plate Club and Loge Boxes showcases our organization’s ongoing commitment to providing a first-class fan and player experience,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Our goal is to continue investing and creating a variety of best-in-class experiences for all fans. Adding exclusive, premium seating options is feedback we’ve heard consistently, and we are thrilled to unveil these exciting upgrades during the 2025 season.”

This is the latest renovation to Comerica Park as it approaches its 25th season as a stadium.

Other projects include a new LED lighting system, a renovation of the team clubhouse, a new scoreboard, new sound systems and TVs in the stadium and more.

Tigers officials said additional updates are on the horizon.