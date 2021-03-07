Tigers beat Orioles in Michael Fulmer's spring debut

(WXYZ) -- Michael Fulmer threw two scoreless innings in his first start of spring training and the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Saturday night.

Fulmer's debut was pushed back several days after leaving camp temporarily due to the birth of his second child.

After the game, Fulmer said he was pleased with his first start, which also included a strikeout and no walks.

"It's been kind of a long and very exciting week for me," said Fulmer. "Glad to be back down and cleared to be back in the facility before today so I could get that first start in. Very happy with everything, how today went. A little rusty, thrown off my routine a bit, but for good reasons this week."

Fulmer added that his wife Kelsey and the new baby are still doing well back home in Oklahoma.

Tarik Skubal also threw two scoreless innings for Detroit, with two strikeouts and no walks.

"Outside of his breaking ball command, it was pretty exciting stuff from (Skubal) tonight," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. "And obviously he's a good competitor. I love seeing these guys for the first time in the competitive environment, and he obviously showed why we love him so much."

UP NEXT: Detroit hosts Toronto on Sunday.