Tigers beat Pirates in Casey Mize's first start of spring

Allison Farrand/Detroit Tigers
Casey Mize is seen during a Detroit Tigers spring training workout in Lakeland, Florida on February 24, 2021. (Photo by Allison Farrand/Detroit Tigers)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 16:48:51-05

(WXYZ) -- Casey Mize threw two scoreless innings in his first start of Grapefruit League play this season and the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Tuesday.

Mize (1-0) did not allow a hit, struck out three batters and walked three.

"It felt great, and I thought (my) stuff was really good," Mize said. "I definitely had three walks, which I'm not happy about, but it didn't feel like I didn't have control of anything. Trying to overpower guys just led to a few misfires."

Willi Castro homered for Detroit (2-1) in the first inning, his second home run of spring. Castro drove in two more runs on a double in the third inning.

The game, which ended after five innings, had an announced attendance of 1,507 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida.

"I was just super happy to be in front of fans again," Mize said with a grin. "That was just such a pleasure and man, I'm never going to take fans for granted ever again."

