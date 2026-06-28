Tigers bullpen gives up 7 runs as Astros take series finale in extra innings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After rallying to tie the game in the eighth and take the lead in the 10th, the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers, 7-5, taking three out of four games in the series.

The Tigers bullpen gave up seven runs, with a solo homer from Isaac Paredes off of Kyle Finnegan tying the game at 3 in the eighth. The Tigers were able to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Riley Greene struck out with the winning run at third base.

In the top of the 10th inning, Kenley Jansen gave up four runs, including a three-run home run from Christian Walker to make it 7-3.

The Tigers hit two home runs of their own in the game, with Zach McKinstry and Spencer Torkelson each hitting two-run bombs. The other run was scored by Kevin McGonigle when Greene got to first on an Astros error.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 35-49 and remain in fourth-place in the American League Central, losing five of their last seven games, all at Comerica Park. After going 5-5 in a ten-game homestand, the Tigers hit the road, facing the New York Yankees (June 28-July 1) and the Texas Rangers (July 3-5) this coming week.