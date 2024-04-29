Tigers-Cardinals game at Comerica Park rained out, doubleheader set for Tuesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers game against the St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Monday night at Comerica Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, the Tigers announced.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

The game will be made up Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader. The first game is set to start at 3:40 p.m. The second game will start about 40 minutes after the first game.

Tickets for Tuesday's doubleheader are only valid if they were purchased for the original game that day at 6:40 p.m. or exchanged with Monday's rained-out game.

Tickets purchased for Monday's game can also be exchanged for any future regular game this season that is of similar value.

You can find more information at tigers.com/rainout.