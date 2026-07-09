Tigers designate Jahmai Jones for assignment, call up Eduardo Valencia

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have designated DH Jahmai Jones for assignment and called up Eduardo Valencia from AAA Toledo.

Jones has been struggling at the plate this season, appearing in 57 games with 95 plate appearances.

He has only 13 hits, equating to a .137 batting average, with two home runs and seven RBIs while adding 35 strike outs.

Valencia has spent time as a DH, first baseman and catcher with the Mud Hens this season. In 76 games, he has 288 plate appearances and is batting .267 with 77 hits, 16 home runs and 49 RBIs.