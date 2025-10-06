Tigers fall to Mariners in Game 2, series tied as teams head to Detroit for Games 3 & 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodriguez drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers, 3-2, to even the ALDS, 1-1. It was the first home playoff game the Mariners have won in 24 years.

The only Tigers runs of the game came in the top of that same inning, with Spencer Torkelson hitting a double down the right field line to drive in Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene.

Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young award winner, was solid through seven innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs and striking out nine batters in 7.0 innings pitched. The only two runs he gave up were on solo home runs from Seattle second basemen Jorge Polanco.

The series heads to Detroit for Game 3 and 4. First pitch at Comerica Park for Game 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 7, is set for 4:08 p.m. EST. Game 4 is set to happen one hour earlier the following day.

The first team to win three games in the series advances to the American League Championship Series. The winner of the series will take on the winner of the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, with a trip to the World Series on the line.