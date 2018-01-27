Tigers fans out in droves for TigerFest

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Tigers general manager Al Avila has said multiple times that the team isn;'t shying away from calling the 2018 season a rebuild.

That though process clearly didn't deter fans from showing up by the thousands to Comerica Park for the annual TigerFest.

Autographs, pictures and a chance to meet the new collection of young prospects ruled the day, as fans got a chance to explore the inter workings of Comerica Park, including the clubhouse and dugout.

The players won't report to spring training until February, but already this group feels like they will be able to surprise some teams with their collection of young talent, under new leadership of manager Ron Gardenhire.

The Tigers begin their season at home on April 29th against the Pirates.