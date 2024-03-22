Watch Now
Tigers finalize starting pitching rotation after optioning Matt Manning to Toledo

Casey Mize throws four scoreless, Carpenter and Greene lead Tigers to spring win | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 12:35:05-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have finalized their starting pitching rotation for the start of the 2024 season.

Detroit on Friday optioned Matt Manning to Triple-A Toledo, which sets up the five man rotation.

The pitchers are:

  • Tarik Skubal
  • Kenta Maeda
  • Jack Flaherty
  • Casey Mize
  • Reese Olson

Skubal will be the Opening Day starter as the Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox on March 28.

Hear from Skubal and Manager AJ Hinch about getting the Opening Day start below

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal speaks after being named Opening Day starter
Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch on naming Tarik Skubal as Opening Day starter

