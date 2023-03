LAKELAND, Fla. — The Tigers are getting a new team plane and a revamped clubhouse at Comerica Park.

Chris Ilitch revealed the news to players during a visit to Lakeland at spring training on February 21.

Watch AJ Hinch's comments about the updates, and what Ilitch's message meant to the team in late February:

The Free Press reported Ilitch spoke to the team on Feb. 21 for approximately 20 minutes. The clubhouse facelift will be completed before the home opener on April 6, the Free Press reads.