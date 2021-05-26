Watch
Sports

Actions

Tigers GM Al Avila: we feel good about progress, but not wins and losses

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Frank Franklin II/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 file photo, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila watches batting practice during a spring training baseball workout in Lakeland, Fla. The Detroit Tigers are considering using a six-man rotation for at least some of this season as they return to a normal-length schedule with a pitching staff that will likely include some of the team's top prospects. General manager Al Avila spoke with reporters Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 the day before Detroit's first workout for pitchers and catchers. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Al Avila Tigers-Rotation Baseball
Posted at 6:08 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 18:08:51-04

(WXYZ) -- Tigers general manager Al Avila spoke about the team's ongoing rebuild during a virtual appearance Wednesday with the Detroit Economic Club.

"We do feel good about the progress," Avila said. "We don't feel good about the wins and losses, where we're at right now."

Avila added he believes the team will play better and win more often as the season progresses.

"At the end of the year, which is the main goal here, is to find some players that will be there to help us win as we move forward in the future."

Manager AJ Hinch and broadcaster Dan Dickerson also appeared during Wednesday's event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!