Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg withdraws name from consideration for Red Wings' top job

With less than a month until the start of the Detroit Red Wings season, the team is still looking for a head of hockey operations.

On Monday, it was reported that one of the candidates, Detroit Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg, has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Greenberg was one of the names mentioned as a possible replacement for Steve Yzerman, who was relieved of his role as head of hockey operations earlier this summer.

According to Elliotte Friedman, Greenberg said he wanted to finish what he's started with the Tigers organization.

Greenberg was hired by the Tigers in 2023 and was the associated GM for the Chicago Blackhawks. Before that, he spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Cubs.