Tigers great Willie Horton heading to All-Star Game as honorary coach

Tigers lenged Willie Horton is going to be a part of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The four-time All-Star will serve as the American League's honorary coach for the game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

AL manager Dusty Baker invited Horton to the game.

The Tigers retired Horton's number 23 in 2000, and have a statue of the homegrown legend at Comerica Park.

The 1968 World Series champion played 18 years in the Major Leagues. He played for his hometown team from 1963-1977, batting .273 with 325 home runs and 1,163 RBI.

Horton made All-Star appearances in 1965, 1968, 1970 and 1973.

