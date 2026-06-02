Tigers hit 5 home runs and hold off Rays to halt skid behind Dingler, Carpenter and Greene

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit two of Detroit's season-high five homers, Riley Greene was a triple shy of the cycle and the Tigers stopped a four-game skid by holding off the Tampa Bay Rays 10-9 on Monday night.

Dingler had four hits and drove in four runs. Kerry Carpenter also went deep and finished with three hits and two RBIs. Greene was 3 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs.

That trio combined to hit three consecutive homers in the third inning. The previous time Detroit launched three straight homers was Aug. 8, 2020, when Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario connected at Pittsburgh.

Hao-Yu Lee also homered for the Tigers (23-38), who avoided falling 17 games under .500. The most games under .500 for a team rebounding to make the playoffs was 16 by the 1914 Boston Braves, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

