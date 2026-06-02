Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tigers hit 5 home runs and hold off Rays to halt skid behind Dingler, Carpenter and Greene

Tigers Rays Baseball
Chris O'Meara/AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Detroit Tigers' Dillon Dingler (13) celebrates with Kevin McGonigle (7) after Dingler hit a two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, June 1, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tigers Rays Baseball
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit two of Detroit's season-high five homers, Riley Greene was a triple shy of the cycle and the Tigers stopped a four-game skid by holding off the Tampa Bay Rays 10-9 on Monday night.

Dingler had four hits and drove in four runs. Kerry Carpenter also went deep and finished with three hits and two RBIs. Greene was 3 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs.

That trio combined to hit three consecutive homers in the third inning. The previous time Detroit launched three straight homers was Aug. 8, 2020, when Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario connected at Pittsburgh.

Hao-Yu Lee also homered for the Tigers (23-38), who avoided falling 17 games under .500. The most games under .500 for a team rebounding to make the playoffs was 16 by the 1914 Boston Braves, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

About Us

DirecTV has removed WXYZ & WMYD – Here’s how to keep watching