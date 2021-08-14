Tigers host Cleveland with Miguel Cabrera one homer away from 500

Cleveland Indians (56-58, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (57-61, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: TBD Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +110, Indians -132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 32-26 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .285.

The Indians are 27-31 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .400 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .545.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-4. Zach Plesac earned his seventh victory and Ernie Clement went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Cleveland. Tyler Alexander took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and has 55 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 25 home runs and is slugging .522.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm), Grayson Greiner: (hamstring).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.